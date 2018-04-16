Dangote bags ABU’s top Corporate Award — Nigeria Today

Dangote bags ABU’s top Corporate Award
… prioritizes Universal Healthcare Coverage President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has vowed to prioritise Universal Healthcare Coverage(UHC) in the country just as he was conferred with the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University’s top Corporate Award over the weekend in Abuja. The 2018 Corporate Award was presented to the top industrialist in view of the numerous contributions of his conglomerate to the development of the educational sector in Nigeria, the University’s Alumni Association’s National President Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora said.
