Dangote exports 211kt cement to 3 African countries in Q1 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Dangote exports 211kt cement to 3 African countries in Q1 – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Dangote exports 211kt cement to 3 African countries in Q1
Vanguard
Records N242bn revenue. By Yinka Kolawole. Dangote Cement exported a total of 211 kilotons of cement to three African countries namely, Ghana, Togo and Niger in the first quarter (Q1) of 2018, while also significantly increasing its local supply by 5.3 …
Dangote exports 211kt cement to three African countries
Dangote exports cement to Ghana, Togo, Niger
3 things critics of Dangote won't like about Dangote Cement's latest results.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!