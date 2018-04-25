Dangote Foundation Donates N120m Secondary School Complex in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Dangote Foundation Donates N120m Secondary School Complex in Lagos

‎Business magnate and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, has donated an equipped secondary school valued at N120 million in Lagos to Nawair-Ud-Deen Comprehensive College, Mushin. The newly built school is equipped with laboratories and conducive for learning.

Speaking at the inauguration and handing over of the building, Dangote said the foundation started in 1993 with the principle of “to whom much is given, much is expected” and looking at the less privileged ones have compelled it to provide some relief.

He said the four major goals of the Aliko Dangote Foundation are education, health and nutrition, economic empowerment and disaster relief, adding that the mission in education is targeted at reducing the number of out of school children, supporting talented and underprivileged young children to achieve their full potential, as well as educating girls and

women on health-related issues.

Dangote said apart from donating the school building, the foundation will be sponsoring 250 students who are unable to afford the school fees yearly; provide 3.5KVA sound proof

generator to ensure constant electricity and furniture for the teachers and students.

“I have already authorised my foundation to come up with a strategic plan to implement a scholarship programme for desiring less privileged children in this community.”

He pointed out that over the past five years, the foundation has spent over N4 billion in building of classrooms, scholarship programme, upgrading infrastructure across

various universities, behavioral change communication programme targeted at girls and women, among others.

“We have just recently inaugurated the Dangote Business School in Kano, the only business school in Nigeria that is well equipped. We will also be inaugurating similar projects in the University of Ibadan, we have done quite a lot in the education system and we are looking to do more.

“Investing in young people to us means we are all working together to build a better Nigeria. In equipping Nigerian youths and preparing them for the 21st century challenges,

we established the Dangote Academy in Kogi State, which provides specialised training and management skills for the youths particularly considering the large manpower needed in

the manufacturing industries.”

He promised to continue to support the Nigerian government in its quest of providing quality education to the population, “this is the only way we can secure and guarantee the future of the country.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos, Alhaji Ola Yussuff, commended Dangote for the donation, saying that Dangote single handedly opted to undertake the construction of the college building. Yussuff called on other Nigerians to emulate Dangote in donating towards educational and health programmes of the society, in order to contribute their quota to the realisation of the sustainable development goals in Nigeria.

