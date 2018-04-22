Dangote Foundation donates N120m secondary school in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Dangote Foundation donates N120m secondary school in Lagos

The Dangote Foundation says it has donated a well-equipped secondary school in Lagos valued at N120 million as part of its interventionist’s programme to boost education. The foundation has also offered annual free tuition to 250 indigent pupils. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, said this at the inauguration and handing over […]

