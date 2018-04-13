 Dangote, others boost wheat production with threshing machines - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Dangote, others boost wheat production with threshing machines – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Dangote, others boost wheat production with threshing machines
Dangote Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and other key stakeholders in the flour milling industry have donated 50 units AMAR multi-crop threshers to wheat farmers in the country, as part of their commitment to aid self sufficiency in wheat production. The
