Daniel Ademinokan says he doesn’t deserve Stella Damasus as a wife — Nigeria Today

Daniel Ademinokan says he doesn’t deserve Stella Damasus as a wife





Stella Damasus is 40 today and her current husband, Daniel Ademinokan has penned down a message in her honour.

In the message, he said he doesn’t deserve Stella as a wife.

40 has never looked this good! Gosh! Babe, I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve you as my wife but I’m grateful you said YES to me. The door to your glory days has just been swung open. Step in with confidence and claim your blessings, claim your glory and possess your possessions. Behold, God has set before you nations, kings and rulers who will seek your counsel for wisdom and direction. As you have found your purpose @stelladamasus May you cotinue to walk in God’s light. Happy Birthday boo. #SDat40 #StellaDamasusIs40 #StellaDamasus





Photography by: @izzybelleimages

Styled by: @rumeh_ejoor

Recall that Stella had released photos of herself earlier today.

Once again, see them below:

