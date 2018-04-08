Danilo Disappointed City Lost To Long Balls — Nigeria Today

Danilo Disappointed City Lost To Long Balls

Manchester City defender, Danilo has bemoaned losing to long balls, after a 3-2 derby defeat on Saturday.

Victory for City against United would have sealed the title for Guardiola, but Mourinho halted the party.

City went into the break 2-0 up, but could have scored more, as Sterling missed two clear cut chances.

After the break, Pogba was in stunning form netting two goals in quick succession, before Smalling sealed the comeback.

As Tuesday looms near, Danilo wants to avoid losing to long balls.

“There’s a feeling of sadness and disappointment because we played really well,” he told the club’s official website. “But we must turn the page as soon as possible because we have another big challenge on Tuesday.

“I could tell you many reasons why we didn’t win. At the end of the day, they scored three goals and we scored two, and that’s what counts. We win together and we lose together.

“If you analyse the game, we had the ball possession, we had the control, they just used the long balls and scored three goals. We played the same way we have all season, we keep the same level of performance, but today it didn’t work.

“We have to focus on what we did wrong and we must improve, but we mustn’t forget what we did all season.”

