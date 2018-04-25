Danjuma’s Allegation: Army Panel Submits Report, Buratai to Make It Public — Nigeria Today

Danjuma’s Allegation: Army Panel Submits Report, Buratai to Make It Public

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, have vowed to make the report of the investigative panel set up to unravel alleged military connivance with herdsmen in the killings of innocent persons in Taraba State public.

Buratai made this known when members of the committee submitted their report to him at the Army Headquarters in Abuja This is even as the panel set up by Buratai to carry out verification of authentic arms and ammunition in possession of Army units and formations across the country have also submitted its report.

Buratai, while receiving the reports at the Army Headquarters, expressed worry at the allegations leveled against the Army in its handling of the Taraba crisis, and vows to make the report public in the shortest possible time.

The Army Chief, who said that the report would first be sent to superior authorities before making it public through the media, said the public would be in a better position to judge the panel’s report as nothing will be left unturned.

“I want to say that the report will be thoroughly studied and findings released to the public and the media,” he said while receiving the report from Joseph Nimmyel-led committee.

Also receiving the panel report on the audit of the number of arms and weapons in the possession of Army units and formations, Buratai said the panel was set up because of the proliferation of arms and light weapons not just in Nigeria but across the country’s borders. “You will agree with me that the committee has done justice to the assignment. We will do our best to safeguard our arms and other vital weapons,” Buratai said. “Arms verification is not simply as people think it is. However, we will pay special attention to it, especially at this period where there’s proliferation of arms and light weapons, not just in our country but also across our borders. “This verification will assist us to identify if there’s any gaps or loopholes so that we can address the issues immediately. ‘We will do our best to preserve our arms and other vital weapons so that they don’t get into wrong hands,” he said.

_______ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Danjuma’s Allegation: Army Panel Submits Report, Buratai to Make It Public appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

