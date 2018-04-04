Dapchi girls scripted to make Buhari approve $1bn to fight Boko Haram‎ – Aisha — Nigeria Today

Dapchi girls scripted to make Buhari approve $1bn to fight Boko Haram‎ – Aisha

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group on Wednesday made fresh claims on why Boko Haram abducted some students of Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State. Yesufu claimed that the abduction of the girls was a move aimed at paving the way for President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of $1billion to purchase […]

Dapchi girls scripted to make Buhari approve $1bn to fight Boko Haram‎ – Aisha

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

