 Daphne Sheldrick, who created an elephant orphanage in Kenya, dies at 83 - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Daphne Sheldrick, who created an elephant orphanage in Kenya, dies at 83 – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Washington Post

Daphne Sheldrick, who created an elephant orphanage in Kenya, dies at 83
Washington Post
Daphne Sheldrick, a Kenyan wildlife conservationist who helped nurse, bathe and occasionally apply sunscreen to more than 230 orphaned elephants, and whose decades of work on their behalf made her one of the world's foremost champions of a creature she
Icon who cared for orphan elephants dies of cancerThe Star, Kenya
Dame Daphne Sheldrick, pioneer of elephant conservation – obituaryTelegraph.co.uk
Leading Kenyan conservationist Daphne Sheldrick dies of cancerBrinkwire (press release)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.