 Dar renews efforts for extradition of KPC boss over scam - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dar renews efforts for extradition of KPC boss over scam – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Dar renews efforts for extradition of KPC boss over scam
Daily Nation
Officials in Tanzania prosecuting a Sh600 million bribery scandal relating to a government bond have now turned to the country's Justice minister for help to get Kenyan authorities to extradite two of its citizens they believe will help solve the case

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.