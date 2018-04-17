‘Dark Souls Remastered’ delays its Switch port, will now arrive this summer — Nigeria Today

‘Dark Souls Remastered’ delays its Switch port, will now arrive this summer

Dark Souls Remastered is scheduled to arrive to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, but the Nintendo Switch version has been delayed into an unspecified new date in the summer.

The post ‘Dark Souls Remastered’ delays its Switch port, will now arrive this summer appeared first on Digital Trends.

