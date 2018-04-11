 DA's Makashule Gana aims to become Gauteng's next premier - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DA’s Makashule Gana aims to become Gauteng’s next premier – News24

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

DA's Makashule Gana aims to become Gauteng's next premier
News24
The race to become the Democratic Alliance's official candidate for premier of Gauteng has begun in earnest, with one of the party's members of the provincial legislature, Makashule Gana, launching his bid to try and win over the hearts of voters. The
DA's Makashule Gana raises hand for Gauteng premiershipCitizen
DA candidates start to jostle for premier postBusiness Day
DA's Gana gunning for Gauteng premier positionTimes LIVE
eNCA
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.