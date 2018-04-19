Data experts on Facebook's GDPR changes: Expect lawsuits - TechCrunch — Nigeria Today

Data experts on Facebook’s GDPR changes: Expect lawsuits – TechCrunch
|
TechCrunch
|
Data experts on Facebook's GDPR changes: Expect lawsuits
TechCrunch
Make no mistake: Fresh battle lines are being drawn in the clash between data-mining tech giants and Internet users over people's right to control their personal information and protect their privacy. An update to European Union data protection rules …
Facebook Is Steering Users Away From Privacy Protections
What you need to know about GDPR, the new EU privacy rules that have Silicon Valley scrambling to keep up
How Facebook is set to overhaul a flawed structure in India
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!