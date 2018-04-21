Date Night Movie Premiere: Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s gorgeous look — Nigeria Today

Date Night Movie Premiere: Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s gorgeous look
Date Night Movie Premiere
Beautiful Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, was all shades of gorgeous in this lovely black jumpsuit she rocked to the movie premiere of ‘Date Night’ last night.
The stunning actress plays the role of keeping hostage the man who took her home for the first time – it’s a whole lot of back and forth for the both of them as they struggle for survival.
She looks all shades of cute as she makes her way to the premiere of the new movie which also stars Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon.
See photos below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post Date Night Movie Premiere: Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s gorgeous look appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!