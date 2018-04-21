 Date Night Movie Premiere: Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s gorgeous look — Nigeria Today
Date Night Movie Premiere: Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s gorgeous look

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment

Date Night Movie Premiere

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, was all shades of gorgeous in this lovely black jumpsuit she rocked to the movie premiere of ‘Date Night’ last night.

The stunning actress plays the role of keeping hostage the man who took her home for the first time – it’s a whole lot of back and forth for the both of them as they struggle for survival.

She looks all shades of cute as she makes her way to the premiere of the new movie which also stars Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon.

See photos below:

