Daura LG immunises over 82,000 children against polio — Nigeria Today

Daura LG immunises over 82,000 children against polio

Daura Government Local Council in Katsina State said on Tuesday that it immunised 82,876 children against polio in the just concluded immunisation plus days, conducted in the area. Malam Ahmed Murtala, the council’s Director of Health, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura. Murtala, who said that the council received 90,650 vaccines meant for the 83, 405 children targeted for immunisation, said that 88,720 vaccines were effectively used.

