David Luiz set for big decision on future with former Chelsea chief ready to strike - Metro — Nigeria Today

David Luiz set for big decision on future with former Chelsea chief ready to strike – Metro
|
Metro
|
David Luiz set for big decision on future with former Chelsea chief ready to strike
Metro
David Luiz is set to decide on his Chelsea future in the coming weeks, with Monaco waiting in the wings to sign him, reports claim. The Brazilian centre-back has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season and he is determined to leave if Antonio …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!