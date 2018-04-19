Davido calls his girlfriend “his wife” in new post on Snapchat — Nigeria Today

Davido calls his girlfriend “his wife” in new post on Snapchat

It’s no news that Nigerian singer, Davido is super love struck with his girlfriend, Chioma, as he makes sure he lets everyone know this.

The father-of-two, moments ago, took to his Snapchat to disclose that he was missing her while on a trip to Zimbabwe but what caught everyone’s attention was that he referred to her as “his wife”.

Looks like he plans on taking her to the altar if all continues to go on smoothly between them.

Recall that the artiste had said he is not ready to get married anytime soon.

The 25-year-old made the revelation on Tuesday during an early morning show at Beats FM.

The Fia coroner, who was asked during the show if he was planning on getting married, stated that settling down is not in his plan any time soon.

Davido, who is a father of two beautiful daughters from two baby mamas, is currently in a relationship with a Babcock University undergraduate, Chioma, whom he has been sharing adorable pictures with on his social media accounts.

Davido’s first daughter is Aurora Imade Adeleke, and her mother is Sophie Momodu.

The second daughter is Hailey Veronica Adeleke, and her mother’s name is Amanda.

