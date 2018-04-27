 Davido causes drama in Zim - The Southern Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido causes drama in Zim – The Southern Times

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Southern Times

Davido causes drama in Zim
The Southern Times
Sharon Kavhu. Harare – After disappointing his fans on two separate occasions, Nigerian superstar Davido finally came for 'a make-up show', which also ended in controversy at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) last weekend. The 'If
Nigerian singer Davido in a brawl with SA actress BoitySDE Entertainment News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.