Davido Confirmed To Perform At Wireless - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Davido Confirmed To Perform At Wireless
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Mofijesusewa Samuel · Save. Read more. Nigeria's pop sensation, Davido will join other world stars like French Montana, Migos, J Hus, 6Lack, Majid Jordan to perform at this year's Wireless Concert in London this July. An excited Davido took to his

