Davido in fresh scandal as man accuses him of trying to kill him over N60m — Nigeria Today

Davido in fresh scandal as man accuses him of trying to kill him over N60m

A man identified as Afolabi Kazeem has called out Nigerian singer, Davido, for allegedly absconding with his N60m and now threatening his life. According to him, he gave Davido the money as investment for a jewelry business in 2011 but the singer failed to keep up with his end of the deal.

He has however come out on social media with details of what transpired between them as he claims that Davido has threatened his life.

Read his posts and also screenshots below.

”@davidoofficial I think and know that you know and understand what it means to bring this whole drama on to social media.

I am doing this cause you have threatened not just my life but the life of my loved ones.

I am taking this step by step use your head my nigga and send my 60 million naira i have proofs.

Wicked soul.

Part 2

One of the many police invites carrying david adeleke’s name.

One of the many invites he refused to show up for.

One of the many invites david adeleke refused.

Davido you put me through troubles.

You resisted all arrest, you and bayo adeleke @bredhkn resisted arrest from the police.

Nigeria a corrupt country, where a citizen a normal civilian resisted arrest for years. You threatened me and my family (proofs intact).

Now you block me here i would fight you david @davidoofficial

I don’t care how many police men you bribe i would get my money from you”.

