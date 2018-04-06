 Davido Mocks Actor IK Ogbonna Over A Fake D&G Shirt (Photos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Davido Mocks Actor IK Ogbonna Over A Fake D&G Shirt (Photos)
Nollywood Actor ” Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna” popularly known as “IkOgbonna” sacks his personal shopper on social media after unknowingly rocking a fake D&G shirt he got him. The Actor Wrote: Dear personal shopper � if u are seeing this message doxology
After being spotted wearing fake designer shirt, IK Ogbonna fires his personal shopperNAIJA.NG

