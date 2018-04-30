Davido releases “Assurance,” dedicated to his Girlfriend Chioma — Nigeria Today

Davido releases “Assurance,” dedicated to his Girlfriend Chioma

Superstar singer Davido has released his much anticipated track “Assurance” dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma.

This his coming after the singer public professed his love for her at a club last night for her pre-birthday celebration. “I’m in love oh,” Davido said.

The single is produced by SperoachBeatz.

Listen to Assurance HERE.

