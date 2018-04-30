 Davido releases “Assurance,” dedicated to his Girlfriend Chioma — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido releases “Assurance,” dedicated to his Girlfriend Chioma

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar singer Davido has released his much anticipated track “Assurance” dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This his coming after the singer public professed his love for her at a club last night for her pre-birthday celebration. “I’m in love oh,” Davido said.

The single is produced by SperoachBeatz.

Listen to Assurance HERE.

The post Davido releases “Assurance,” dedicated to his Girlfriend Chioma appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.