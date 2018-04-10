Davido Reveals How Much Money Will Make His Life All Set — Nigeria Today

Davido Reveals How Much Money Will Make His Life All Set

DMW Boss, Davido who had one time boast of having 30 billion in his account has revealed what he needs to have his life all set.

One may begin to wonder if 30 billion whether in Naira or dollar is not enough for Davido, then how much money in this world will be enough for him.

Recall, the singer recently spent a whooping $235k (N86m) on a 2018 Bentley Bentayga and has also been splashing cash on diamond encrusted 30 billion Gang chains for himself, his crew, daughter and girlfriend.

Of course, Davido’s lavish lifestyle did not start today but don’t think too far on how much money he needs to be really financially okay.

The singer himself took to snapchat to disclose how much he needs to have his life set. According to OBO, he needs $10million to have his life set.

Going by a careful calculation, $10m is equivalent to N3.6bn, which is up to how much he boasts to have in account when he sang “IF”.

Well, this is clear-cut proof that the “30 Billion In The Account” lyrics is just lyrics not the real deal.

Here is what he posted below;

