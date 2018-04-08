Davido Shuts Down Allseasons Hotels, Owerri As He Performs @ Ikoku's 50th Birthday — Nigeria Today

The man of the year, iconic CEO at 50, the helper of the less privileges, a harnesser of young talents, the great philanthropist, an entertainment entrepreneur, a guru in the hospitality industry, a man with impeccable character, high and exquisite taste, Chief Sir Evang. Myke Ikoku his 50th birthday celebration into a carnival.

The presence of manu celebrities gave the event a touch of class, style and beauty. African music stars like Davido, Kcee and Nollywood iconic stars like Aki and Pawpaw, Kanayo O Kanayo and others graced the birthday celebration.

Source: Trezzyhelm..