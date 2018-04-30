Davido shuts down Club Cubana as he celebrates his girlfriend's pre-birthday party (Videos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Davido shuts down Club Cubana as he celebrates his girlfriend’s pre-birthday party (Videos) – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Davido shuts down Club Cubana as he celebrates his girlfriend's pre-birthday party (Videos)
Information Nigeria
Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, released a single 'Assurance' yesterday ahead of his girlfriend, Chioma Avril's birthday celebration. In a gesture of love, he shut down Cubana club in Lagos as he was celebrating his girlfriend's birthday. Chioma who …
