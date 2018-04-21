Davido, Tekno, Mr Real to perform as BBNaija crowns winner - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Davido, Tekno, Mr Real to perform as BBNaija crowns winner – TheCable
Davido, Tekno, Mr Real to perform as BBNaija crowns winner
The finale of Big Brother Naija will witness performances by Davido and Tekno, the organisers have announced. The winner of the reality show will be crowned on Sunday following the final live eviction show. Joining Davido and Tekno on stage will be …
#BBNaija 2018 Day 82: Davido, Tekno, Others To Serenade The Finale
