 Davido, Tekno, Mr Real to perform as BBNaija crowns winner - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido, Tekno, Mr Real to perform as BBNaija crowns winner – TheCable

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Davido, Tekno, Mr Real to perform as BBNaija crowns winner
TheCable
The finale of Big Brother Naija will witness performances by Davido and Tekno, the organisers have announced. The winner of the reality show will be crowned on Sunday following the final live eviction show. Joining Davido and Tekno on stage will be
#BBNaija 2018 Day 82: Davido, Tekno, Others To Serenade The Finale360Nobs.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.