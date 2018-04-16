Davido Wins African Artist Of The Year At 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (See Full List Of Winners) — Nigeria Today

Davido Wins African Artist Of The Year At 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (See Full List Of Winners)
The 2018 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) was held last night at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.
It was a memorable night for the Ghanaian music as some controversial and obvious wins were recorded. One of the notable wins of the night was that of Nigerian Superstar singer, Davido taking home “The African Artiste Of The Year Award”.
See Full List Of Winners Below;
Highlife Song Of the Year
Dream – Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – KiDi – WINNER
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Over – R2bees
Hustle – Ebony
Gospel Song Of The Year
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle ft Loigi Maclean – WINNER
Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko
Efatawo – Nacee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Hiplife Song of the Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie – WINNER
Boys Boys – Nacee F. Guru
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
One Corner – Patapaa
Hip-Hop Song Of The Year
State Of The Art – Teephlow
Light It Up – Sarkodie
Grind Day (Remix) – Kwesi Arthur ft Sarkodie & Medikal – WINNER
Pen and Paper – Kojo-Cue & Shaker
Dear God – B4Bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
Until The Dawn – Efya
My Own – Samini – WINNER
My Name – Stonebwoy
Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – Mzvee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Afro Pop Song Of The Year
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me -KiDi
Sing My Name -MzVee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songz
Sponsor – Ebony – WINNER
My Baby – Magnom
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Joyce Blessing
Patience Nyarko
Joe Mettle – WINNER
Celestine Donkor
Nacee
Gifty Osei
HighLife Artiste Of The Year
Wutah
Kidi
Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Becca
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Ebony
Stonebwoy – WINNER
Mzvee
Songwriter Of The Year
Kumi Guitar: Dream – Kumi Guitar
Joe Mettle: Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle
Bullet: Maame Hw3 – Ebony – WINNER
Kofi Kinaata: Last Show – Willis Beatz
Samini: My Own – Samini
Stonebwoy: My Name – Stonebwoy
Best Music Video Of The Year
Dream – Kumi Guitar – Abass
Selfish – King Promise – Vertex
My Girl – B4Bonah – David Nicol Sey
Wedding Car – Opanka – Bra Shizzle
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet – Gyo-Phamous Filmz – WINNER
Pen & Paper – Kojo Cue & Shaker – E Kumodzi
Record Of The Year
Dream – Kumi Guitar
My Own – Samini
Glory – Sarkodie
State Of The Art – Teephlow – WINNER
Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year
Ponobiom
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie – WINNER
VVIP
Best Male Vocal Performance
Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii – WINNER
King Promise – Selfish
Kidi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My Own
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina – Makoma – WINNER
Nana Yaa – Don’t Leave Me Alone
Efya – Love
Mzvee – Bright Lights
Becca – Summuy3
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
R2bees
Wutah – WINNER
Best Rapper of the Year
Eno Barony – Fear No Man
Teflon – Phlowducation
Sarkodie – Light It Up – WINNER
Shaker – Pen and Paper
Ko-jo Cue – Pen and Paper
Strongman – Transformer
Best Collaboration of the Year
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean
Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking
Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie
Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown
Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants – WINNER
Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking
African Artiste of the Year
Davido – WINNER
Wizkid
Too Fan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Best New Artiste of the Year
King Promise
Kurl Songz
Kidi
Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4Bonah
Album of the Year
Epistles Of Mama – Stonebwoy
Highest – Sarkodie
Daavi – Mzvee
Bonyfied – Ebony – WINNER
Song of the Year
Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii
Shatta Wale – Ayoo
King Promise – Oh Yeah
Sarkodie ft Runtown -Painkiller
Patapaa – One Corner
Ebony – Sponsor
Kuami Eugene- Angela
KiDi – Odo
Shatta Wale ft S.M Militants – Taking Over
Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie – Total Cheat – WINNER
Magnom-My Baby
Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agi Obi Girl
Wutah – Bronya
Artiste of the Year For VGMAs 2018
Joe Mettle
Ebony – WINNER
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
UNSUNG Artiste Of The Year 2018
Kelvyn Boy – WINNER
Dope Nation
Dhat Gyal
OBK
Real MC
Christian
