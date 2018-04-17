 Davido Wins Best African Artiste In Ghana — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido Wins Best African Artiste In Ghana

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Davido who has now been given a new bragging right will now have a strong response for his critics and haters who always say he cannot sing. When such topic is raised now he will just be like ‘hey remember am the best African artiste’ yet I don’t know how to sing. Davido won the […]

The post Davido Wins Best African Artiste In Ghana appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.