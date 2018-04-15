Davido wins ‘Best African Artiste of the year’ at VGMA 2018 — Nigeria Today

Davido wins ‘Best African Artiste of the year’ at VGMA 2018

The just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14 2018 and Nigerian superstar, Davido emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night as he was crowned the ‘Best African Artiste of the year’

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, beats the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Olamide alongside other super stars from Africa like Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and Toofan to be crowned “African Artiste of the Year“.

Davido delivered records like ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ , that enjoyed global recognition and topped charts across the continent. He had also won the African Artiste of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards earlier in the year.

It would be recalled that Runtown had emerged winner of the same category in its 2017 edition.

Other notable winners on the night was Sarkodie, who bagged 2 awards for ‘Hiplife/Hip-hop artiste of the year’ and ‘Best Rapper of the year’ alongside Kidi who was recently nominated by the Headies in its ‘Rookie of the year’ category, who got the ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ for his single, ‘Odo’.

See full winners list below;

Artiste of the Year – Ebony Reigns

Album of the Year – Bonyfied – Ebony

Song of the Year – Total Cheat (Fancy Gadam)

Best New Artiste of the Year – Kuame Eugene

Record of the Year – Teephlow (State of the Art)

African Artiste of the Year – Davido

Best Female Vocalist of the Year – Adina

Best Male vocalist of the Year – Joe Mettle

Best Music Video – Phamous – George Gyimah (Captain Planet’s Obi agye obi girl video)

Best Group of the Year – Wutah

Best Rapper of the Year – Sarkodie

Best Collaboration of the Year – Shatta Wale (Taking Over)

Reggae/Dance Hall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Song Writer of the Year – Bullet (Ebony’s Maame Hwe)

Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuame Eugene

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle

Highlife Song of the Year – Kidi (Odo)

Afro Pop Song of the Year – Ebony (Sponsor)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie (Total Cheat)

Reggae Dancehall of the Year – Samini (My Own)

Hip Pop Song of the Year – Kwesi Arthur (Grind day)

Gospel Song of the Year – Joe Mettle (Bo noo ni)

2018 VGMA Lifetime Achievement Award – Naa Amanua Dodoo of Wulomei Group

Instrumentalist of the Year – Dominic Quashie

Best Traditional Music Group – Amamreso Music and Dance Ensemble

Source – Akpraise

