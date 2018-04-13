 Davido, Wizkid top 2018 Headies’ nominees list — Nigeria Today
Davido, Wizkid top 2018 Headies’ nominees list

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Iconic Nigerian singers Davido, Wizkid, Simi and Olamide top list of nominees for the 2018 Headies Award, a ceremony that recognises outstanding achievement in the Nigerian music industry. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Smooth Promotions, organisers of the annual music fiesta, on Friday released the list of 77 nominees in over 25 […]

The post Davido, Wizkid top 2018 Headies’ nominees list appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

