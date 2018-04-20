Davido’s Ex-Girlfriend Dies Of Pneumonia — Nigeria Today

Davido’s Ex-Girlfriend Dies Of Pneumonia

Popular Tanzanian model, Agnes Gerald aka Masogange has died.

According to Tanzania-based lawyer, Roben Simwanza, she passed away this afternoon around 4pm at a private hospital in Tanzania.

The video vixen who was sentenced to 2 years in jail for using narcotic drugs has been on admission at Mama Ngoma private hospital in Tanzania for Pneumonia and low BP until this afternoon when doctors at the hospital called her lawyer to break the sad news of her demise to him.



She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and placed on life support till she passed on.

The alleged drug addict reportedly died of her inability to cope when she was forced to stop using Oxazepa and Heroin without any rehabilitation or medical help.

Three years ago, she was rumoured to have carried “belle” for Davido, the report she later debunked.

May her soul rest in peace.

The post Davido’s Ex-Girlfriend Dies Of Pneumonia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

