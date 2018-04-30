Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son — Nigeria Today

Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh has finally shared a photo of his first son who arrived the world in January.

He took to Instagram to share the photo of his 3 weeks old son and wrote;

“TELL HIM DADDY MISSES HIM!!!!!!! #TRU!!!!! #CHUKUYENUM!!! #YUNGSPESH #MyGreatestBlessing #TCCJ!!!!”

The post Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

