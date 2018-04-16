Davido’s uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke joins Osun Guber Race — Nigeria Today

Davido’s uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke joins Osun Guber Race

Ademola Adeleke, Senator representing Osun West District and uncle to singer Davido, is running for Governor of Osun State. Adeleke shared on his Instagram the photo of a letter he wrote to his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), declaring his intention to run. “I wish to respectfully express my intent to vie for the ticket of the […]

The post Davido's uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke joins Osun Guber Race appeared first on BellaNaija

