 Davina McCall: I had to grieve giving up alcohol - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davina McCall: I had to grieve giving up alcohol – Independent.ie

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent.ie

Davina McCall: I had to grieve giving up alcohol
Independent.ie
Davina McCall has said she had to “grieve” giving up alcohol because she knew drink was the gateway to drugs for her. The TV star, who turned 50 last year, had spoken openly about her battle with addiction in the past. She told Red magazine: “I dance a
Davina McCall says she feels she can deal with anything life throws at her after her tough pastMirror.co.uk

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.