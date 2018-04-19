Daylight Road Rage Brawl In Jozi [Video] — Nigeria Today

Daylight Road Rage Brawl In Jozi [Video]

How about that traffic in Cape Town yesterday?

The CBD ground to a halt yesterday evening, a combination of the bus strike and the rain causing bumper-to-bumper traffic and a few heated exchanges.

I watched one car roll back into another, with some heated verbals between the drivers, but in the end sanity prevailed and there was no physical violence.

The same cannot be said for these folks up in the Big Smoke, who came to blows in what appears to be a road-rage incident on the Rissik Street offramp from the M2 highway.

That’s according to Times LIVE, who shared this video:

I’d like to thank the driver for his upbeat, catchy beats. Almost makes you forget that there’s a man being beaten in the background.

