Dayo Amusa’s Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos — Nigeria Today

 Dayo Amusa's Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos
Dayo Amusa’s Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa is getting set to hold a classy 8-day Islamic prayer (Fidau) for her late dad, Pa Rasheed Kolawole Amusa who passed away last week Sunday April 15 2018.

Come Sunday April 22, 2018, a prayer service will hold for the deceased at Army Barrack in Somolu Lagos at 10am prompt.

The deceased who married 2 wives in his lifetime was blessed with 4 children.

May his soul rest in peace.

