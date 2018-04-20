Dayo Amusa’s Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos — Nigeria Today

Dayo Amusa’s Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa is getting set to hold a classy 8-day Islamic prayer (Fidau) for her late dad, Pa Rasheed Kolawole Amusa who passed away last week Sunday April 15 2018.

Come Sunday April 22, 2018, a prayer service will hold for the deceased at Army Barrack in Somolu Lagos at 10am prompt.

The deceased who married 2 wives in his lifetime was blessed with 4 children.

May his soul rest in peace.

The post Dayo Amusa’s Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

