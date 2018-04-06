Daystar Christian Centre launches Saturday Worship Service from Tomorrow, April 7th — Nigeria Today

Daystar Christian Centre launches Saturday Worship Service from Tomorrow, April 7th

Finding Sunday quite inconvenient for worship? Daystar has got you covered! From tomorrow April 7th, 2018, Daystar Christian Centre will begin Saturday worship service at Plot A3C Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria, between 6.00 pm and 7.15 pm. In a mega-city like Lagos where many people would love to attend church on Sundays but for […]

The post Daystar Christian Centre launches Saturday Worship Service from Tomorrow, April 7th appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

