D’banj attends John Boyega’s movie private screening with his Wife and Son — Nigeria Today

D’banj attends John Boyega’s movie private screening with his Wife and Son

John Boyega movie screening

D’banj attended John Boyega’s private screening withhis wife, Lineo and their son Daniel III.

Here are beautiful photos from the movie screening, Pacific Rim Uprising, which held at IMAX cinemas:

Pacific Rim Uprising is a 2018 American science fiction film directed by Steven S. DeKnight (in his feature-film directorial debut) and written by DeKnight, Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, and T.S. Nowlin.

It is the sequel to the 2013 film Pacific Rim, with Guillermo del Toro, the director of the original, serving as a producer.

