Dbanj launches script writing platform for actors May 1 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Dbanj launches script writing platform for actors May 1 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Dbanj launches script writing platform for actors May 1
Vanguard
Music star, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj, on Wednesday said that a platform for Nigerian talented actors to showcase their scripts for sponsorship would be launched May 1. D'banj. He disclosed this during the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Conference …
There is piracy everywhere, not only in Nigeria – D'banj
Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!