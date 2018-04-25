Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors — Nigeria Today

Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors

Music star, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj, on Wednesday said that a platform for Nigerian talented actors to showcase their scripts for sponsorship would be launched May 1. He disclosed this during the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Conference with the theme “Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities” in Lagos. Dbanj who established similar platform showcasing talented musicians […]

The post Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

