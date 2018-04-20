DC Man Gets Needed Kidney From 1969 HS Classmate - Patch.com — Nigeria Today

DC Man Gets Needed Kidney From 1969 HS Classmate – Patch.com
Patch.com
DC Man Gets Needed Kidney From 1969 HS Classmate
WASHINGTON, DC — Half a century can be a long time to forget a person you barely talked to in high school, but that didn't stop Charlie Ball from flying across the country to help a classmate in need. Ball and Kenneth Walker graduated from Archbishop …
Classmate from 50 years ago donates kidney to sick man
