De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback — Nigeria Today

De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

Manchester, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rested Kevin de Bruyne among other stars for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final rescue mission against Liverpool as City look to seal the Premier League title against local rivals Manchester United on Saturday (1630GMT).

Guardiola made four changes from the side that lost 3-0 to Liverpool in the first leg of their last eight tie at Anfield on Wednesday with City just one win away from a fifth title and first of the Catalan’s big-spending time in charge.

De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus drop to the bench along with full-backs Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker.

City’s all-time top-scorer Sergio Aguero also makes his return from injury, but only as a substitute.

Danilo, Fabian Delph, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling come into the side beaten by Liverpool.

United trail their cross city rivals by 16 points, but remain the best of the rest behind City and can boost their chances of finishing second as well as spoiling City’s title party by inflicting just their second league defeat of the season.

United boss Jose Mourinho included Paul Pogba in his side just a day after Guardiola claimed the Frenchman had been offered to City in the January transfer window by Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

Guardiola and Raiola have a long-running feud dating back to another of Raiola’s premier clients Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s unhappy one-season stay at Barcelona when Guardiola was in charge.

Pogba, who joined United for a then world record £89 million fee in 2016, hasn’t always been picked by Mourinho for United’s biggest games this season, starting both legs of their Champions League last 16 defeat to Sevilla on the bench.

And to add extra intrigue Pogba arrived at the Etihad still sporting a blue streak in his hair.

Pogba should be given more licence to get forward with Ander Herrera returning to partner Nemanja Matic at the base of the United midfield.

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson; Danilo, Vincent Kompany (capt), Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph; Fernandinho, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane

Manager: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David de Gea; Antonio Valencia (captain), Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez

Manager: Jose Mourinho (POR)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Share on: WhatsApp

The post De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

