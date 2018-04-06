De La Hoya attacks Joshua, Wilder - The Punch — Nigeria Today

De La Hoya attacks Joshua, Wilder – The Punch
De La Hoya attacks Joshua, Wilder
Golden BOY promoter Oscar De La Hoya launched an extraordinary Twitter tirade pleading with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to sign with him, Express.co.uk reports. The former six-weight world champion took to social media on Thursday, campaigning …
