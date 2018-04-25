De Lille to face second DA no-confidence motion against her - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

De Lille to face second DA no-confidence motion against her – Eyewitness News
The South African
De Lille to face second DA no-confidence motion against her
Eyewitness News
Last week, the DA's Federal Executive granted the caucus permission to vote on an internal motion of no confidence in the embattled mayor. FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN. Democratic Alliance DA · Mayor Patricia de …
