‘Deadpool 2’ director signs on to direct ‘The Division’ adaptation — Nigeria Today

‘Deadpool 2’ director signs on to direct ‘The Division’ adaptation

The film adaptation of Ubisoft’s 2016 game The Division has a new director. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch joins the project that has Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in leading roles.

