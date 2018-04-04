 Death Sentence For Robber Who Stole 7 Beers And Pack Of Cigarettes — Nigeria Today
Death Sentence For Robber Who Stole 7 Beers And Pack Of Cigarettes

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Raji Babatunde has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for stealing seven bottles of beer and one packet of Rothmans cigarette. The judge, Justice Cornelius Akintayo,  found Babatunde guilty of armed robbery for being in possession of axe and cutlass at the scene of the robbery […]

The post Death Sentence For Robber Who Stole 7 Beers And Pack Of Cigarettes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

