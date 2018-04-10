Death stalks National Assembly - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Death stalks National Assembly – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Death stalks National Assembly
The Nation Newspaper
The death of Senator Mustapha Bukar (Katsina North), five days after the passing of House of Representative member Umar Buba Jibril, has set tongues wagging. The senator's demise brings the death toll in the Eighth National Assembly to nine in about …
Electoral Act: House, ex-Rep clash over revised poll timetable
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!