Debbie Rise’s sister Tee-Rise releases Gospel single “First Loved Me” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

Debbie Rise’s sister Tee-Rise releases Gospel single “First Loved Me” | Listen on BN

Temilolu Olurishe also known as Tee-Rise is a young lady with a desire to express her worship to God in her songs while she helps others enjoy an intimate relationship with God through her songs.

Her debut single “First Loved Me,” she says, was born out of a revelation that we love God because he first loved us and that love helps us live life full without being under pressure just because his love for us is unconditional.

The singer also shared beauty shots of herself, cradling her guitar.

“First Loved Me” is produced by the DJ Klem and mixed and mastered by James Umokoro.

Listen to the song and see the photos below:



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Tee-Rise-First-Loved-Me.mp3

