 Debt Servicing Risks Could Scare Away Investors – IMF — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Debt Servicing Risks Could Scare Away Investors – IMF

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that rising debts in emerging countries could pose risks to financial stability in the medium term as the increasing debt servicing risks could see investors shying away. Last year, Nigeria had spent $464.05 million and N1.47 trillion servicing external and domestic debts respectively. Nigeria’s debt portfolio has been […]

The post Debt Servicing Risks Could Scare Away Investors – IMF appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.